Inter Milan boss Inzaghi pleased with victory: Arsenal proved themselves huge team

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praised Arsenal for their performance after Wednesday night's Champions League win.

Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty saw Inter win 1-0, with Inzaghi admitting Arsenal dominated on the night.

Was playing so deep a conscious move?

"It is a development of the match, when you find these opponents there can be. Arsenal herself comes to press you or defends herself low, we were good at not giving anything, we knew that Arsenal on some things is deadly. We beat a huge team, in my opinion it proved to be a top club."

So many rotations, are you becoming a complete team?

"It is a complete team, unfortunately we had some problems at the beginning of the season. Now we are on the twentieth day and we are at six games, now there will be the seventh and we have spent a lot. There was a need to change, but if I had Calhanoglu, Acerbi, Carlos from the beginning, the rotations would have been wider.

"Without them, I brought four players to have brought as much, more stretcher than in these five games he always played from the beginning. Beyond the ratings, there are tools that make you understand when a player has to breathe and these days we have cycled a lot. Tonight was a very expensive game, we played an intense race against a team that doesn't let you breathe, it impressed me and I congratulate the boys."

You have been the team with the most clean sheets in the Champions League since taking charge, what does it mean?

"We know the importance of this fact, tonight is an evening to remember in front of a stadium that has incited us and it was nice to collect the applause, we know how important it is not to suffer goals even for the goal difference."

Can Calhanoglu also play against Napoli from the beginning?

"He was fatigued, it wasn't that he had any particular problems. Calhanoglu returned to Venice on Sunday, had done half an hour and tonight he was just tired because the rhythms tonight were very high. The team spent a lot, Asllani was not in perfect condition but he was very good: he had always trained, without making contrasts, in the last two weeks, but he gave us a big hand."

Would it be wrong to say that the attention paid tonight in the defensive phase has never been put into the championship?

"Beyond tonight's victory, the last eight games have been seven wins and one draw. All the teams try to put us in difficulty, we know what we have done well in these games and where to improve. Today we won and I was good, probably with another result I would have been less good, but it is not easy to choose."

Definitive confirmation of Bisseck?

"For me he is very strong, his problem is that there are other very strong defenders too. But he is a player who has played with Manchester City and Arsenal: he must not prove anything to me, among other things, in the last few days he had a small problem and played bandaged, with a painkiller. He was very good and the doctors and physiotherapists were very good: at the end of the first half he had the bag with ice, but he told me that ninth he would give up."