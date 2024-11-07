Tribal Football
Inter Milan pair Pavard, Calhanoglu insists victory over Arsenal deserved

Inter Milan pair Pavard, Calhanoglu insists victory over Arsenal deserved
Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard was pleased with their clean sheet for victory over Champions League opponents Arsenal.

Inter won 1-0 thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu's successful penalty awarded for a Mikel Merino hand-ball.

Pavard said: "We managed to work as a team, we are happy. A game of great application and concentration? We played a great defensive game, we didn't concede a goal in the first four games...

"These are 3 important points, now we think about the game against Napoli, which will be equally important."

Calhanoglu also said: "I want to speak in general. Today the game was very difficult, Arsenal are a very strong team. Only the result counts, our defenders did a good job today.

"Today we worked very well and with a lot of sacrifice."

The Turkey midfielder now has scored 19 consecutive penalties and added: "I hope to continue like this, I don't want to make mistakes. I watched the goalkeeper until the end, today he was different."

 

