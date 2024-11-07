Inter Milan pair Pavard, Calhanoglu insists victory over Arsenal deserved

Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard was pleased with their clean sheet for victory over Champions League opponents Arsenal.

Inter won 1-0 thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu's successful penalty awarded for a Mikel Merino hand-ball.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pavard said: "We managed to work as a team, we are happy. A game of great application and concentration? We played a great defensive game, we didn't concede a goal in the first four games...

"These are 3 important points, now we think about the game against Napoli, which will be equally important."

Calhanoglu also said: "I want to speak in general. Today the game was very difficult, Arsenal are a very strong team. Only the result counts, our defenders did a good job today.

"Today we worked very well and with a lot of sacrifice."

The Turkey midfielder now has scored 19 consecutive penalties and added: "I hope to continue like this, I don't want to make mistakes. I watched the goalkeeper until the end, today he was different."