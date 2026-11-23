Aston Villa are back in UEFA Champions League match away at Galatasaray on November 24.

UEFA have already confirmed the match will go ahead at the home of the Turkish champions despite concerns over the state of the hosts' pitch.

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Galatasaray have moved their recent home league games to the home of rivals Istanbul Basaksehir in recent weeks, to save the playing surface from more damage.

UEFA are satisfied the pitch is now OK to welcome Unai Emery's team, but Villa not train there the night before, as is the usual custom before a Champions League game.

"It's not changing our usual way. We prefer to train here at Bodymoor and then travel.

"We are doing some exceptions when we are playing a long way, with a time change, we are training here - we did it last year at Fenerbahce.

"Of course if we could train at the stadium maybe we would decide to, but it's not changing our routine.

"It's not an excuse, because it's for both teams. We are ready, focused and analysing the opponent."

Heading into the game, Villa have won three and lost one of their Champions League games so far in 2026/27, including a 4-0 victory in Turkey against Fenerbahce.