Mohamed Salah has matched Steven Gerrard’s appearance record for Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Egypt international was included in the Reds’ starting XI for Tuesday’s crucial tie against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.

In the process, he leveled with the Liverpool and England legend, making 73 appearances for the former European kings.

Only Jamie Carragher now has more, with 80 caps in the European Cup/Champions League.

Salah has been in outstanding form for the Premier League side this season, breaking multiple records.

He is expected to play a key role against the French side in helping Arne Slot’s men secure a spot in the competition’s quarter-finals.