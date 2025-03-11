Tribal Football
Most Read
HE'S BACK! Pogba suspension ends in less than 24 hours
Marseille coach De Zerbi axes Greenwood in Lens defeat: I need more!
Chelsea to steal away Man Utd midfielder Mainoo after huge wage demands are made
Ratcliffe makes clear Man Utd plans for Garnacho, Mainoo and Rashford

Salah equals Gerrard’s Liverpool Champions League record

Shina Oludare
Salah equals Gerrard’s Champions League record
Salah equals Gerrard’s Champions League recordAction Plus
Mohamed Salah has matched Steven Gerrard’s appearance record for Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Egypt international was included in the Reds’ starting XI for Tuesday’s crucial tie against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the process, he leveled with the Liverpool and England legend, making 73 appearances for the former European kings. 

Only Jamie Carragher now has more, with 80 caps in the European Cup/Champions League.

Salah has been in outstanding form for the Premier League side this season, breaking multiple records. 

He is expected to play a key role against the French side in helping Arne Slot’s men secure a spot in the competition’s quarter-finals.

Mentions
Champions LeagueSalah MohamedLiverpoolPSG
Related Articles
Westerveld on Slot's red card: I think it is a disgrace that he gets suspended at all
WATCH: Salah and Alexander-Arnold clash at Liverpool training ahead of PSG showdown
Slot: Liverpool need best performance of season against PSG