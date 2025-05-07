Lineker opens up on Salah's bid for the Ballon d'Or: It's tough to call at the moment!

Football icon Gary Lineker has weighed in on the Ballon d'Or as the season comes to a close and top players such as Mohamed Salah aim to up their performances.

Salah has had perhaps his best season since coming to Liverpool, which has led reports to suggest that is in the running for the Ballon d'Or this season. The award often relies on winning trophies and now that Barcelona have been knocked out of the Champions League the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphina have had their odds slashed to win it.

The Egyptian King has 28 goals and 18 assists under his belt so far and has already been crowned as a Premier League winner. However, the Reds are out of both domestic cups and the Champions League which is often pivotal in the award’s voting system.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Lineker admitted he cannot name a winner but the final games of the season will reveal who is likely to lift the award at the end of the season.

"It's still too early to say obviously, because this is done for the end of the year. So I suppose it does depend who wins the Champions League.

"If PSG go on to win the Champions League, you'd have to say (Ousmane) Dembele will have an excellent chance of winning it. It doesn't mean to say you'd rule out Lamine Yamal or Raphinha, because they'll probably do the double.

"They've already won the Copa del Rey, they're looking very good for La Liga. Yes, they've got a Classico coming up, but they've got a four-point gap so they should be able to hang on, even if they lose that game.

"I think it's probably brought one or two more players into the equation, possibly even Mohamed Salah - what he's done this season, definitely has to be in contention. It's tough to call at the moment, so we'll just have to wait and see. Somebody might sparkle in the Champions League final and blow us all away. We'll have to wait and see."

Salah had made the 30-man shortlist every year since moving to Anfield in 2017, an honor he shared with only Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Kevin De Bruyne. If PSG are knocked out of the Champions League, then he could have a serious chance at winning the award that no African player has won since George Weah in 1995.