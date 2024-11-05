Sacchi: Players must know history of AC Milan

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi is looking forward to their Champions League clash with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid.

Writing for La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sacchi says he's happy seeing two of football's great, historic clubs now facing off.

“Carlo is a lovely man, he has called me at least seven times in the last few days," Sacchi began. "He is intelligent and modest, after all these are qualities that never travel separately.

"He was the first player I asked (Silvio) Berlusconi about, he was hesitant. I had just arrived at Milan, we were fifth, and Carletto’s knees didn’t seem to offer much of a guarantee. I immediately told him that with him we would win the championship.”

Sacchi also said: “I hope that all the players know the history of Milan, a history that is in the books of football. The club with its style and its vision comes before the team and the team before each individual, everything starts from here.”