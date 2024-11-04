Real Madrid coach Ancelotti admits focus more on Valencia tragedy rather than AC Milan

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits the tragedy of DANA in Valencia is dominating his thoughts ahead of their Champions League clash with AC Milan.

Ancelotti says facing his former club would normally be a special occasion, but not this week given what has happened in Valencia.

Initial message to Valencia:

"It's been a week since this tragedy happened, we are sad... this is the emotion we feel, we are very close to all the towns that have been affected. I hope this can be resolved soon and in this sense, I hope you can understand, talking about football is very complicated. We are part of this country and all this affects a lot. Out of respect for you and also to not disrespect people, I will try to keep it simple because I don't feel like talking about football. For me tomorrow's game is a very special one... but I will try to talk as little as possible."

Pain for the situation, how difficult is it to prepare for a match like this?

"This affects everyone because you hear, you read... and what has happened has been terrible. We have prepared for it because we are professionals and we will obviously try to win it. This is what we have to do."

On playing last matchday:

"Everyone was clear. Nobody wanted to play. I thought it was the right decision. But we are not the ones in charge. Those at the top make that decision."

Has football missed a great opportunity to stop and help?

"There are many ways to help, I think this is different. Football had to stop and then football can and should help.

"The feeling is to talk as little as possible about football. As I said, it's our job. We have an important, special match against Milan, but it's in the background.

"What I think is that football is a party, but you can do it when you are well. If your family is well, then you have a party. But when people are not well, you should not have parties. Football has to stop because football is the most important thing... one of the least important things in life."

Best coach award:

"I'm happy, the Ballon d'Or has already passed, for me it was on June 1st with the Champions League, and we have to congratulate all the winners."

How this tragedy has been handled:

"I cannot judge it, I have to do my best to try to help."

Assessment:

"Obviously, what has happened is normal for them to be frustrated. I don't want to give an opinion or evaluate what politics has done this week. I don't have the resources, only the sadness of seeing so many affected. We are in 2024 with all the information in the world that we have... and we are not capable of fixing this type of tragedy."

How has the group experienced this whole week?

"It's been a difficult week because the atmosphere is not normal... but it has nothing to do with the Ballon d'Or. The sadness and the different atmosphere is because of what is happening in Spain."

Vinicius:

"Vinicius is sad like us, but not because of the Ballon d'Or, but because of what he is seeing in Valencia."

Politics:

"Politics is a very complicated issue, not only here in Spain. Who is to blame for having an opinion on this? I don't know, but I do know that yesterday's frustration is from people who have lost everything."

Forcing the players to take a break:

"No, we have zero power. We cannot make any kind of decision. All the coaches had the same idea, but they had to do it half-heartedly."