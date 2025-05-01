Sacchi: Inter Milan draw at Barcelona a triumph for football

Former Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi admits he enjoyed last night's 3-3 draw between Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Inter took a 2-0 lead at Montjuic before Barca fought back with the Champions League semifinal first-leg eventually ending at 3-3.

Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "A wonderful match, a triumph for football. Inter running away with a deadly one-two, and then Barcelona, ​​also due to a somewhat defeatist attitude by the Nerazzurri, going against the flow and, dragged along by that phenomenon (Lamine) Yamal, reaching half-time at 2-2. Truly 45 minutes to applaud.

"Inter came back on the pitch with a different attitude compared to how they finished the first half. They seemed more aggressive to me, a little more 'high', they even tried to attack Barcelona. And then came the goal from (Denzel) Dumfries for 3-2. On high balls the Nerazzurri were, and are, clearly superior, and this must be a weapon to exploit in the return leg.

"I'll be honest: I expected something more from Barcelona, ​​especially in the second half. I've followed the Blaugrana all season and on other occasions they've impressed me more. This time, however, Inter were able to contain them, close the spaces, suffer when there was suffering to be had with a great spirit of sacrifice.

"I want to congratulate (coach Simone) Inzaghi because he understood how to face Barça, he put them in difficulty and showed that he can play on equal terms".

"Inter can do it"

On the second-leg at San Siro, Sacchi is convinced Inter have an excellent chance to win.

He said, "I think Inter can do it. Now it will be essential to recover physical and psychological energy, and I know how much is spent in challenges like this.

"And then, maybe, manage to get some players back on their feet who are important for the Nerazzurri, and I'm clearly thinking of Lautaro (Martinez) and (Fede) Dimarco. But in terms of play, I think Inter have what it takes to send Barcelona into crisis in the return match at San Siro."