Henry calls for the away goal rule to return to the Champions League after Barcelona clash

Henry calls for the away goal rule to return to the Champions League Barcelona clash

Former Barcelona star Thierry Henry has called for the away goal rule in the Champions League to return after Barcelona's clash with Inter Milan.

The away goals rule was scrapped in 2021, with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin explaining at the time why exactly the federation believed it was a good idea despite the controversy.

"The away goals rule has been an intrinsic part of UEFA competitions since it was introduced in 1965.

"However, the question of its abolition has been debated at various UEFA meetings over the last few years. Although there was no unanimity of views, many coaches, fans and other football stakeholders have questioned its fairness and have expressed a preference for the rule to be abolished.

"The impact of the rule now runs counter to its original purpose as, in fact, it now dissuades home teams – especially in first legs – from attacking, because they fear conceding a goal that would give their opponents a crucial advantage.

Now. after the Champions League semi-final between Inter Milan and Barcelona where Inter scored 3 goals away from home Henry feels like it would be unfair to not give the side a slight advantage with such an incredible performance.

“I know it's been like that for a very time, and we have to accept it. But off air I was talking to Jamie (Carragher), and I was like, "how can you score three goals away from home and you don't have an advantage?"

“Away goals for me were massive, you score three goals away and you still don't have an advantage 0-0 at home,” Henry shrugged.

Inter will not host the La Liga giants at the San Siro Stadium next week without the away goal advantage as they look to advance to the final in front of their home fans. The last time these two sides met at the Italian ground was in 2022 where Inter won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Hakan Calhanoglu just before half time.