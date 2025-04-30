Rooney, Seedorf left baffled by Arsenal keeper Raya's post-match take

Manchester United Champions League winner Wayne Rooney has taken aim at Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya for last night's post-match comments.

After their 1-0 home defeat to PSG in the first-leg of their Champions League semifinal, Raya sought to highlight the positives, despite PSG dominating possession and chances on the night.

In response, pundit Rooney said: "I think what's happened there is Mikel Arteta's probably gone in and tried to be as positive as he can be and David Raya has given that message back out because certainly that's not what happened in the game.

"I think for Arsenal there's a fear over the last few years, psychologically, there's a fear of not getting over the line. They've ran Manchester City close a couple of times in the league, they've ran Liverpool a little bit close, now they've beaten Madrid and they're close in the Champions League...

"I think there's a fear. There's a hurdle they have to go over. You need to be successful to build, and that's the only way you can build is being successful on the way on the journey to the top, and I don't think they're making those steps."

Feeling doesn't match reality

Fellow pundit and Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf was also unimpressed.

He said, "It's very difficult to do interviews after the match and do a good analysis of the match, because sometimes the feeling doesn't really match the reality.

"But I do hope he will have a good look at the match tomorrow, because it's important to understand what went wrong. Because the second leg, I think Arsenal have so many things to learn from today that can help them.

"It's not so difficult. Because we have seen Paris Saint-Germain (get into) difficulty the moment you have an organised defensive team in front of them."