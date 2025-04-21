Rooney's son scores incredible goal for Man Utd as he follows in his father's footsteps

Wayne Rooney's son Kai Rooney scored an incredible goal for Manchester United under-17s in their clash with Real Sociedad as he follows his father's career path.

Despite being just 15 years old. Rooney is making waves in the Red Devils academy, having initially joined in 2020. He is on top form for United and this week scored an incredible goal, which sparked a debate about whether the teenager could become the next exciting talent at the club.

He appeared against Real Sociedad’s youth side over the weekend and latched onto a long ball on the right flank with a brilliant touch, held off his defender, and finished coolly past the advancing goalkeeper. Unfortunately, United were well beaten on the day in a 5-1 scoreline with Rooney’s goal being the silver lining.

His dad is a five-time Premier League champion, United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals, and even won the Champions League in 2008. Rooney will be feeling an immense amount of pressure to live up to his father but his father believes he has what it takes.

“My physique, but he’ll be taller than me and he’s a goalscorer, he’s in the box, he sniffs chances out and that’s his game, so he’s doing okay.”

Neville then asked: “Obviously you can’t remember yourself, but is he at that sort of level where you think he’s got a chance, or is it too early?”

Rooney calmly replied: “I think it’s too early, you never know. I think he’s showing potential and good signs. So he’s obviously he’ll be at United now for the next two years and that’s when they make decisions on you so just wait and see.”