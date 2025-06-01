Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
PSG star Dembele targets Champions League and Ballon d'Or glory
Man United to raid Sporting for Bruno Fernandes replacement
Chelsea medical slated for Delap

PSG pair Neves, Mendes: This is for Enrique

Carlos Volcano
PSG pair Neves, Mendes: This is for Enrique
PSG pair Neves, Mendes: This is for EnriqueMatteo Ciambelli / DeFodi Images / Profimedia
PSG pair Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes were full of pride after winning the Champions League on Saturday.

PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich to win the final.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Afterwards, Neves beamed: "I'm very happy for this team, we've achieved something historic, everyone is very happy, the fans are too and I am too, of course. I arrived here not long ago and we have just made history."

PSG defender Mendes also declared: "It's a pride to play in this jersey. We did everything to give ourselves a great gift. We are all a family on the pitch and off. I think we have done a good job since the start of the Champions League until now."

Mendes also said of coach Luis Enrique: "The coach is the head of this team, after that we adapt to face the opponents. He has brought us a lot both defensively and offensively.

"It is also a gift for him for everything he has done since last season. The supporters, now, they have to wait for us, tomorrow we arrive and we will enjoy it with them."

Mentions
Champions LeagueLigue 1Mendes NunoNeves JoaoPSGInter
Related Articles
PSG president Al-Khelaifi: This Champions League triumph is for French football
PSG captain Marquinhos: Neymar, Di Maria, Thiago couldn't do it - but we did!
Dembele hails "exceptional" PSG triumph: We did it the hard way