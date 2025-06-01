PSG pair Neves, Mendes: This is for Enrique

PSG pair Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes were full of pride after winning the Champions League on Saturday.

PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich to win the final.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Neves beamed: "I'm very happy for this team, we've achieved something historic, everyone is very happy, the fans are too and I am too, of course. I arrived here not long ago and we have just made history."

PSG defender Mendes also declared: "It's a pride to play in this jersey. We did everything to give ourselves a great gift. We are all a family on the pitch and off. I think we have done a good job since the start of the Champions League until now."

Mendes also said of coach Luis Enrique: "The coach is the head of this team, after that we adapt to face the opponents. He has brought us a lot both defensively and offensively.

"It is also a gift for him for everything he has done since last season. The supporters, now, they have to wait for us, tomorrow we arrive and we will enjoy it with them."