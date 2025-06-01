Donnarumma casts doubt on PSG future amid Champions League celebrations

Gigio Donnarumma has cast some doubt over PSG's Champions League celebrations today.

The Italy goalkeeper kept a clean sheet as PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in Saturday night's final.

But in the mixed zone afterwards, Donnaruma refused to commit to the Treble winners for next season.

He told Sky Italia: "I'm staying at PSG?

"I don't know, I don't know. We'll see these next few days. Now I go to the selection, then we'll see."

Donnarumma has just over a year to run on his PSG contract.