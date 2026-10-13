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Roma lineup v Real Madrid: Confirmed team news as Mourinho returns to Italy

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho.
Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho.Profimedia

Real Madrid are back in UEFA Champions League action on October 14th as Jose Mourinho heads backs to former club Roma.

Mourinho's charges beat another of his old sides - Inter Milan in their UCL opener - but they trail defending champions Barcelona by six points in LaLiga.

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Hosts Roma have won just of their last four games across all competitions ahead of welcoming Mourinho back to the Italian capital.

Roma v Real Madrid team news

Los Blancos edged out a 1-0 home win over Villarreal at the weekend, as Yan Diomande netted his first club goal, with Vinicius Junior sent off.

His subsequent ban does not apply to Europe, so the Brazilian will start in Rome, but Mourinho is expected to recall Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella at full-back.

Real Madrid v Roma predicted lineup

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Rudiger, Cucurella; Valverde, Bellingham, Tchouameni; Diomande, Mbappe, Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid v Roma kick off time

Kick off at the Stadio Olimpico is set at 9pm local time and 8pm in the UK.

Key stat

Real Madrid have won their last four UCL meetings with Roma, in 2016 and 2018, with a score tally of 9-0.

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