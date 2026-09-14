Real Madrid lineup v Elche: Confirmed team news as Mourinho assess Diomande dilemma

Real Madrid head off to Elche in LaLiga action tomorrow as Jose Mourinho looks to jump above Barcelona at the top of the rankngs.

Los Blancos returned to winning ways with a 4-1 home victory over Rayo Vallecano at the weekend, but Hansi Flick's defending champions have won all five league games so far, leaving Mourinho with work to do.

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Despite the pressure of a packed match schedule in the coming weeks, Mourinho has indicated he intends to start Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior in this game, and again in the derby with Atletico Madrid on Saturday night.

Real Madrid v Elche team news

Mourinho has stuck with a core of starters in the opening weeks of the season with his main call against Rayo being a first start for summer record signing Yan Diomande in place of Arda Guler.

The Turkey international should rotate back in for this clash with Aurelien Tchouameni potentially starting in midfield to build up his fitness.

Real Madrid predicted line up v Elche

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni, Valverde; Guler, Bellingham, Vini Jr; Mbappe.

Real Madrid v Elche kick off time

Kick off at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero is set for 9:30pm local time and 8:30pm in the UK.

Key stat

Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen does not score many goals - in fact he's yet register this season - but he scored home and away against Elche in his debut 2025/26 campaign in Madrid as his only two goals for the club.