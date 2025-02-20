Rodrygo: It was Real Madrid's best night of the season

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes was left delighted after their Champions League win against Manchester City.

Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick as Real won 3-1 to win their round of 16 playoff 6-3 on aggregate.

Rodrygo later said, "It was potentially the best night of the season so far against a very tough side, who we've battled it out with over recent years. We were the better side over both legs and deserve to go through.

"We read the game very well, knowing when to defend in a low block and when to press. We played an almost perfect game despite conceding a goal at the end."

On Mbappe, he continued: "He had his first great night against a great side and we're over the moon for him. He's getting better every day, he's clearly a star. He came to a European championship winning team, with great players, and with him we have an even greater team.

"We're playing very well every day and now we understand each other better. Given the quality and the commitment we have, I'm sure we'll continue to play at this level."