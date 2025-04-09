Saliba insists Arsenal home support made difference against Real Madrid

Arsenal defender William Saliba hailed the home support for their stunning Champions League win against Real Madrid.

The Gunners took control of the quarterfinal with a 3-0 first-leg win on Tuesday night.

Afterwards, Saliba said: “Even when we were in the coach, just before going to the stadium, we saw the fans, there were a lot of them.

“It gave us a lot of confidence when you have your fans behind you like this especially in this big game in the Champions League, you have to be good.

“It’s because of them, we played so well, they pushed us, and we did well.”

He added: “Big night, big game, good atmosphere and a big win. We are so proud to win today in front of our fans, against a big team. It was a perfect night - we have to keep going like this and go there and win the game again.

“When we keep a clean sheet, we are so proud. We are happy, the whole backline did a really good job today.

“We have to be proud of all the team, every player who came in, every player who started the game was so good. We have to be proud, and we have to take this game for the next game to do the same."

On the second-leg, Saliba added: “Everyone was so happy, but we know that the job is not done. We have to be happy, of course, because we won today, but we have to do the same next week, and we will be happier.”