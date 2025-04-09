Real Madrid pair Mbappe, Bellingham insist Champions League run not over

Real Madrid players are insistent that their Champions League aren't over after last night's thumping by Arsenal.

The Gunners took control of their quarterfinal after a 3-0 first-leg win on Tuesday evening.

Afterwards, Real striker Kylian Mbappe took to social media, posting: “Hay que creer hasta el final” which translates to “you have to believe until the end.”

Meanwhile, teammate Jude Bellingham also insists anything can happen in the second-leg at the Bernabeu.

“We were nowhere near it,” Bellingham told Amazon Prime. “That’s the fact and Arsenal were really good.

“I know two of their goals were free-kicks but they could have had way more. There is a second leg and that’s what we’re holding on to. We need something really special, something crazy really but one place where crazy things happen is our house.

“We’ve got 90 more minutes at home to pull something out of the bag. We’re still alive, we’ve got 90 mins of football and anything can happen at the Bernabeu.”