Asencio warns Arsenal: We're Real Madrid; we can turn it around

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio insists their Champions League quarterfinal isn't over.

Real were thumped 3-0 by Arsenal in the first-leg in London last night.

Asencio said at the final whistle: "It was a difficult game, we weren't 100% but I think there's lots of room for improvement. We'll work hard to deliver a good performance, turn this around and feel better. We'll stick together as a team, work hard and see a shift in attitude.

“If any team in the world can turn this around, it's us. We have to give it 100% at the Bernabéu, we'll need our fans behind us. The team is convinced we'll come back."

He also said on what went wrong: “A little bit of everything. It was a really tough game, things just didn't go the way we'd worked on them. We'll focus on the positives we can take from tonight, we've got a week of hard work ahead to turn this around. We have to shake it off and pick the team up to come back.

“We're frustrated, it didn't go as we expected. We're absolutely convinced we can turn it around. This is Real Madrid. Positive mentality, and we'll go for it."