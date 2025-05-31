Kylian Mbappe sends message to PSG after Champions League victory

Kylian Mbappe sent a congratulatory message to former club PSG after their comprehensive Champions League final win over Inter Milan on Saturday.

Mbappe, 26, left PSG for Real Madrid last summer only to see his former club win a treble, including their first Champions League trophy.

Advertisement Advertisement

PSG have changed tact since Mbappe’s departure, building a squad of exceptional young talent rather than relying on individual brilliance.

One of those wonderkids, Desire Doue, stole the show, scoring twice and providing the assist for Achraf Hakimi’s opener.

The now Real Madrid star doesn’t appear to have any hard feelings, however, taking to Instagram to congratulate his old club on their win.

He said: "The big day has finally arrived. Victory, and in club style. Congratulations, PSG."