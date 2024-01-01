Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Ex-Everton attacker admits he'd join Slot's Liverpool
Chido Obi-Martin a transfer coup: But can Dane buck the trend of Man Utd academy recruits?

Real Madrid pull Mbappe surprise for Lille trip

Real Madrid pull Mbappe surprise for Lille trip
Real Madrid pull Mbappe surprise for Lille tripLaLiga
Real Madrid have included Kylian Mbappe in their squad for the Champions League clash with Lille this week.

Mbappe was missing for Sunday's draw at Atletico Madrid due to a hamstring strain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The France striker was expected to be off his feet for three weeks, but Mbappe is in the squad for the trip to France to face Lille on Wednesday night.

It was only six days since he suffered the strain during the match against Alavés at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mbappe did not even go to the Metropolitano on Sunday, but he will be in the Lille stadium, where he could participate just eight days after suffering the injury.

Mentions
Champions LeagueLaLigaMbappe KylianLilleReal MadridLigue 1
Related Articles
Sarkozy unimpressed by Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid
Real Madrid goalscorer Mbappe: A great European night
Riolo tells Real Madrid striker Mbappe: I hope you get every penny from PSG