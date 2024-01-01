Real Madrid pull Mbappe surprise for Lille trip

Real Madrid have included Kylian Mbappe in their squad for the Champions League clash with Lille this week.

Mbappe was missing for Sunday's draw at Atletico Madrid due to a hamstring strain.

The France striker was expected to be off his feet for three weeks, but Mbappe is in the squad for the trip to France to face Lille on Wednesday night.

It was only six days since he suffered the strain during the match against Alavés at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mbappe did not even go to the Metropolitano on Sunday, but he will be in the Lille stadium, where he could participate just eight days after suffering the injury.