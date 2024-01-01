Real Madrid goalscorer Mbappe: A great European night

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe was happy scoring in their Champions League win against Stuttgart.

Mbappe struck first as Real won 3-1 on Tuesday night.

He later said, “It was a great night. We wanted to kick off with a win. It was a tough game, but the Champions League is always tough. The Champions League has changed and the important thing is to win to see if we can qualify quickly. It's a good night. Now we'll go back to the league and hopefully, we'll win at home on Saturday.

“The match was tough. They play well and we had trouble playing and bringing the ball out from the back. We had chances to score, but we started the second half really well. We put the pressure on, played our game and scored the first goal early. The game was box to box and they equalised. Then, all the Madridistas worked hard and we scored the second. Later, Endrick scored his goal and we won the game.”

On scoring in three consecutive games, Mbappe continued: “I can do more. I know I'm going to do more. Every game I feel better and now I'm scoring goals. I'm happy here.”

Endrick also scored late and Mbappe added: “The most important thing is to score a goal. He scored his goal and got away from the players. He's very young. He's 18. He gets his playing time and he scores his goals.”