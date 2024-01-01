Real Madrid striker Endrick: Happy to start - but not about the defeat

Real Madrid striker Endrick was disappointed to mark a first start in the Champions League with defeat at Lille.

Endrick had a good chance on 19 minutes, but couldn't take advantage.

After the 1-0 reverse, he said: "I'm happy to get the start, but not about the defeat.

"It's a long season and now we're looking ahead to the next game, which is against Villarreal, and we're focusing on the next training session. I hope we can win the next game.

"Playing from the start is very difficult because I'm at the best club in the world. I'm very happy about that, but not about the defeat. It was a tough match. Lille played well and we found it hard."