Real Madrid return to UEFA Champions League action at home to PSV Eindhoven on November 24.

Jose Mourinho's team rallied for a late 2-1 LaLiga home win against Celta Vigo over the weekend to extend their superb recent run to nine consecutive victories across all competitions.

Advertisement Advertisement

Los Blancos have won four from four in Europe and they look set to cruise on into the knockout phase in 2027.

However, ahead of facing PSV, Endrick Felipe and Denzel Dumfries both missed the final team training session in Valdebebas, and are unlikely to be risked by Mourinho.

Endrick was not expected to start, but Dumfries' absence could mean a start for Trent at right-back, with Raul Asencio and Rodrygo Goes both long-term absentees for Mourinho.

The clash with PSV is Real Madrid's fifth continental test of 2026/27 and they round off the calendar year with a trip to Arsenal on December 9.