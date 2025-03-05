Real Madrid midfielder Brahim blasts back at Simeone: You spoke yesterday, speak now!

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz confronted Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone while celebrating his matchwinning goal last night.

Brahim struck in the second-half as Real won the first-leg 2-1 of their Champions League round 16 tie.

As part of his celebrations, Brahim rushed to the Atletico dugout and shouted at Simeone: "Speak now, speak now, speak now!

"You spoke yesterday, speak now!"

Brahim was referring to Simeone's pre-match media conference when the Argentine declared: "I expect a central midfield of (Eduardo) Camavinga, (Luka) Modrić and (Aurelien) Tchouaméni.

"There is also the possibility with Brahim? I don't think so ..."