Real Madrid midfielder Brahim happy to prove matchwinner

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz was happy to prove the matchwinner against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Brahim struck in the second-half as Real won the first-leg of their Champions League round of 16 2-1.

He said afterwards: “Playing here at the Santiago Bernabéu is an incredible and unique experience. When you wear this shirt, you have to give everything and I think we produced a complete performance today.

"The goal was good and it helped us to win, but there's still the second leg and we have to give everything all the same.

“We were always balanced, although they equalised and we got a bit discouraged. We started the second half well. We can cause problems at any moment. This is Real Madrid, the best club in the world, and the magical nights at the Bernabéu.”

Brahim added, “Obviously, it's still wide open. It's good to win at home in a tough game against a great team, but it's not over yet. This is the Champions League and every little thing makes a difference.”