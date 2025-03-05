Asencio pleased to be part of Real Madrid win against Atletico

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio was pleased to be part of their Champions League win against Atletico Madrid.

Real won the first-leg of their round of 16 tie 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Asencio said, “We're entering a phase of the Champions League where all the games are going to be decided by small details. We knew about Atlético's quality, but we did a great job of dominating from start to finish. We'll be happy with the good individual performances we put in. 

“Both goals helped the team. That's what I'll focus on. They were goals at crucial moments and they gave us extra motivation to keep facing the different situations that emerged in the match. The goals came at crucial moments.”

Of his personal form, Asencio added: “On a daily basis, I feel very, very good. I feel very comfortable playing these kinds of matches. I feel very well surrounded, I would like to thank my teammates and the coaching staff for everything they do for me. I hope it continues like this for a long time.”

