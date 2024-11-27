Liverpool boss Slot demands more after victory over Real Madrid: Special night

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was left delighted with their Champions League win against Real Madrid.

The Reds won 2-0 via goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot said afterwards: "You know how special it is to play against a team that has won the Champions League so many times. They were a pain for Liverpool for many years too. It is a big week and it is pleasing to see.

"I didn't have schedule in terms of amount of points I wanted. You want to implement the playing style as soon as possible. That is not difficult because it wasn't that different to Jurgen's. It is great to see not only the starters but the players coming on are doing as we expect. If before the season I had counted points for this point in the season I wouldn't have done as much as we have now.

"Every time Real Madrid threatened us was from us. I think we can play with more intensity and better with the ball."

The Dutchman also stated on the penalties missed by Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe: "In both situations you think it is probably going to go in. Both missed so they showed us today they are both human beings. In Mbappe's case Kelleher was outstanding. He has done remarkable for us, just like our other goalkeeper who has been remarkable too."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play