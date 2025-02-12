Real Madrid matchwinner Bellingham: Victory at Man City was deserved

Real Madrid matchwinner Jude Bellingham says his goal came from having full faith in his teammates.

Real won 3-2 in the first-leg of their Champions League playoff at Manchester City, with Bellingham scoring in injury-time.

He later said, "I just kept running really, on the off-chance that Viní might put it wide. I'm just there to try and put it away. I felt like our performance deserved the win, so credit to the team.

"Two of the four defenders are midfielders. Tchouaméni plays there most weeks, and it's really difficult to adapt to that position, especially when you play against one of the best number nines of the generation. Credit to all four of them, I'm really proud of them."

Bellingham also said: "I felt like we were creating a lot of chances in the game and, at some point, it felt like one of them would land. That was the message from each other. We were always pretty confident that something would drop for us. It's nice to take a lead back home. I'm sure the Bernabéu will turn out for that one – we've got to give them a performance that they deserve again."