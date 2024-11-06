AC Milan attacker Pulisic: Victory at Real Madrid just extraordinary

AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic admits victory at Real Madrid was one the great nights of his career.

Milan stunned the Champions League title holders 3-1 at the Bernabeu.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pulisic told CBS Sports this morning: "This is an extraordinary result for us, coming here and winning is not easy. Real Madrid is the history of the Champions League and the Bernabeu is a difficult place to come and play. A truly special night for us."

On his favourite position on the pitch, Pulisic also said: "It's difficult for me to choose a position, I can play anywhere in the attacking trio behind the centre forward: I like to help the team and score.

"This year I've also played a lot in the centre. I'm very versatile. I can't say which is my favourite position."