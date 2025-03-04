Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We know Atletico clash will be tight

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is calm facing Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 tie.

Real Madrid host Atletico on the back of a defeat at Real Betis, but Ancelotti has confidence in his players.

The match:

“We have great memories of the last Champions League game here at the Bernabéu, against Manchester City. It was a special night and of course we want to see a repeat.

“We're not thinking about winning by a certain margin because that's not feasible. It's going to be a hard-fought tie and it will be decided in the second leg. The aim tomorrow is to play well and take an advantage into the return game. We can't think about building a significant lead tomorrow, it's impossible. The opposition are hugely competitive, in good form and it will be a very tight tie until right at the end."

Fede Valverde's condition:

“He trained individually yesterday and felt good. He'll be back with the team today and then we'll make a decision as to whether he can play or not."

The squad's attitude:

“We'll have to see what happens in the game tomorrow. In recent matches we've done very well in terms of attitude, with the exception of the Betis clash. I'm hoping that was a one-off."

Change of system:

“We won't be changing our ideas, the approach will remain the same as in recent games. We'll have to consider the players who are well rested and will have more chance of playing tomorrow, like Asencio and Camavinga. We won't be adding to the midfield or taking off a forward. We want to keep the same approach.”

Mbappé and Griezmann:

“They're two of the best in the world and they have different attributes. They both possess immense quality. Griezmann has a great ability to control the game and he rarely misplaces a pass. Mbappé has qualities typical of a forward, his finishing and movement are unbelievable."

Lack of a clinical edge:

“This team is very capable of reading the situations during a game, something that was lacking against Betis.”

How will he approach the game in comparison to the Manchester City clash?

“I don't think there will be too many differences. Of course, we have to consider the approaches of the opposition. Atlético are more direct and can hurt you on the counter. We have to be aware of that but we don't want to change our style, our mentality or our approach."

Lack of commitment compared to his time as a player:

“It's difficult to compare different eras. There were players who were much more about quality than commitment. To make that clear, there are two types of player: those who run and those who make a difference. You can't be in the middle. Either you run, or you make a difference."

Is the squad deep enough with so many big injuries?

“We've had several serious injuries, like those to Carvajal and Militão. That has an impact on the season but we've had a young lad come up from the academy who is doing a wonderful job in Asencio. Sometimes injuries can be a chance to see the character present in the squad and to give new players a few more opportunities. The calendar is far too demanding for the players from a physical point of view."

If Valverde doesn't play at right-back, will he pick Lucas Vázquez or Asencio?

“Lucas Vázquez.”

The differences of a European derby:

“The derby is always the same. It's a special game from an emotional perspective and there is added pressure in the build-up. They have always been evenly matched and hard-fought games and that will be no different tomorrow. Atlético are having a fantastic season in all competitions. We were very poor in the first half of the last game, but we were good in the second. We have to focus on playing like we did in the second half, and not like the first, that's all there is to it."

His take on Diego Simeone:

“My first memory of him is as a player. He scored in a Juventus-Lazio game. We were fighting for the League title against Juventus and he scored in Turin. Lazio won it and went on to win the title. I think it was in the year 2000. I have immense respect for him as a manager, he's a fantastic coach. What he's done at Atlético de Madrid, he's brought the club to the very top level in Europe. I like how he reads games, how he sets the team up on the pitch. The strategic approach and the team's defensive commitment are impressive. I think it's all great."