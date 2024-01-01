Real Madrid chief Butragueno: Atalanta, Liverpool in Champions League is complicated

Real Madrid chief Emilio Butragueno admits their Champions League draw is "complicated".

Real will meet Liverpool as part of the new league format/

Advertisement Advertisement

Butragueno said: "We're already familiar with some of our opponents because we've played them recently. We know their strengths and that they will be very difficult matches. Other opponents are new, like the two French teams and Stuttgart. We'll wait for the schedule, which they will give us on Saturday, to know our itinerary, but we're looking forward to it because everyone knows what this competition means to us and to our fans. The Champions League, for everything it means, is a very special competition for Real Madrid.

"There are four games at the Santiago Bernabéu and our fans will have to help us to earn those four home wins. Then we have four very demanding away games: at Liverpool, two in France and against Atalanta, who we know are going to be very difficult opponents at home. It's going to be very complicated, but we have the utmost confidence in the team and in Carlo Ancelotti to manage the squad properly.

"This season is going to be particularly demanding and every game is going to be fundamental. We're going to have eight games instead of six in the first stage and it's very important to be in the top eight because we would avoid an additional play-off before the last 16. We have to focus on ourselves. If we play well, we'll have a good chance of achieving our goals."