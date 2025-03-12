Real Madrid break Atletico hearts in penalty shootout victory

Real Madrid proved their mettle in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) once again with a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout success over Atletico Madrid, ending the Colchoneros’ 18-match unbeaten home run in UCL knockout matches and setting up a quarter-final clash with Arsenal.

It took a mere 27 seconds for Atletico to wipe out Real’s aggregate lead in a blistering break forward which resulted in an eruption of noise inside the Metropolitano.

Julian Alvarez played the ball out to Rodrigo De Paul, whose cross from the right eluded Giuliano Simeone before Conor Gallagher slid home at the near post for his first European goal. It was the earliest Atletico goal in UCL history, and the fastest ever scored by an Englishman in the competition.

The pattern of the game was suiting the hosts well, as Diego Simeone’s side were able to sit back and bide their time ahead of making any further forays forward. Clear-cut chances were at a premium, but Alvarez forced Thibaut Courtois into two separate saves and left Los Blancos with plenty to ponder at the break.

Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Alvarez continued to be a thorn in Real’s side after the break, as he managed to escape the clutches of several markers before his subsequent shot was pushed away by Courtois.

In contrast, the reigning European champions had only mustered one shot on target heading towards the hour mark and were struggling to match Atleti’s intensity. Simeone’s side were inches away from taking an outright aggregate lead when De Paul’s free-kick was headed narrowly wide by Clement Lenglet.

The visitors were looking sluggish, but Kylian Mbappe engineered a route back into the game as slalomed his way through the Atlético defence and was sent tumbling inside the box after being pulled back by Lenglet.

Vinícius Junior stepped up from 12 yards, but he sent an atrocious penalty high and wide, much to the disbelief of Ancelotti. The miss also served as a rallying cry for Simeone to ramp up the fervent Metropolitano crowd even more.

Angel Correa was brought on as the hosts looked to press on, and he almost made an immediate impact after latching onto Marcos Llorente’s long ball and maneuvering his way past Antonio Rudiger before shooting over the bar. With extra time underway, another substitute - Alexander Sorloth - scuffed his close-range attempt wide from deep inside the box.

Penalties beckoned, and there was drama before the shootout was even concluded as Alvarez’s effort was controversially ruled out for a double touch.

It was advantage Real, but Jan Oblak made a fine stop to deny Lucas Vázquez. But as Marcos Llorente hit the bar, Rudiger’s effort squirmed through Oblak’s grasp and sent Ancelotti’s men through in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

