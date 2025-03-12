Atletico Madrid's Gallagher etches his name in Champions League history

Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher has etched his name in Champions League history with his goal against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Just 27 seconds into the Round of 16 second-leg clash, the midfielder gave Diego Simeone’s side the lead with an assist from Rodrigo De Paul.

Gallagher's strike is now the fastest goal ever scored by an English player in the history of the competition.

Also, he became the first ever English player to score in a Madrid derby between Atlético and Real Madrid in all competitions.

Having lost 2-1 in the first leg at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, the Matress Makers would be aiming to overturn the deficit against Carlo Ancelotti’s men to qualify.

Should Atletico Madrid qualify, they will face Arsenal in the quarter-final slated for April.