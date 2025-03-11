Tribal Football
Most Read
HE'S BACK! Pogba suspension ends in less than 24 hours
Marseille coach De Zerbi axes Greenwood in Lens defeat: I need more!
Chelsea to steal away Man Utd midfielder Mainoo after huge wage demands are made
Ratcliffe makes clear Man Utd plans for Garnacho, Mainoo and Rashford

Simeone confident Atletico Madrid can progress in Champions League

Shina Oludare
Simeone confident Atletico will silence Real
Simeone confident Atletico will silence RealAction Plus
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone believes his players can turn around their Champions League deficit against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Mattress Makers were defeated 2-1 by Los Blancos in the first leg, but the Argentine tactician remains optimistic that they can overcome their bitter rivals at home.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I believe in my players, I trust this squad," Simeone told the media on Tuesday.

"I absolutely understand the heart they have and I have no doubt that we will be looking to stay in the Champions League. Our objective is to play in the final.

"Football has different scenarios that happen during the game. We will go through difficult moments... The coolness, clarity and quality of the footballers will decide. The game is going to go that way.

"Our people will push us, but the reality is what happens on the pitch. We're not going to win just because of what happens in the stands. We have to play a great game."

Mentions
Champions LeagueAtl. MadridReal Madrid
Related Articles
Ancelotti confirms Courtois available for crucial Atletico Madrid clash
Asencio pleased to be part of Real Madrid win against Atletico
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone upbeat in defeat at Real Madrid in Champions League