Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid board "had decided to fire Ancelotti"
Ipswich boss McKenna hoping Phillips fit for Man Utd clash
Nkunku makes Chelsea exit call for January
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list

Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior slams calendar after injury blow

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior slams calendar after injury blow
Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior slams calendar after injury blowLaLiga
Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior has blamed the calendar for his hamstring injury.

Real announced this morning that Vinicius Junior is out of their Champions League clash with Liverpool this week due to the setback.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Indeed, it's suggested the attacker won't be seen until mid-December.

"This crazy calendar," lamented Vini Jr on social media when reacting to his injury report.

"But now to recover!"

The player is expected to miss Real's games against Liverpool, Getafe, Athletic Club, Girona, Atalanta and Rayo Vallecano.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Champions LeagueLaLigaVinicius JuniorReal MadridLiverpool
Related Articles
Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr "has been diagnosed with an injury" ahead of Liverpool game
Real Madrid president Florentino launches new attack on Ballon d'Or: Unknown journalists from Uganda, Namibia
Ancelotti pleased as Mbappe, Valverde experiments work in Real Madrid win at Leganes