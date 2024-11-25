Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior slams calendar after injury blow

Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior has blamed the calendar for his hamstring injury.

Real announced this morning that Vinicius Junior is out of their Champions League clash with Liverpool this week due to the setback.

Advertisement Advertisement

Indeed, it's suggested the attacker won't be seen until mid-December.

"This crazy calendar," lamented Vini Jr on social media when reacting to his injury report.

"But now to recover!"

The player is expected to miss Real's games against Liverpool, Getafe, Athletic Club, Girona, Atalanta and Rayo Vallecano.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play