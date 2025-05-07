Raya on Alisson's 1v1 technique: I don’t know how he does it, he saves everything

Raya on Liverpool's Alisson: I don’t know how he does it, he saves everything

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was asked to name the best in the world in his position and admitted he is often in awe of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been incredible for the Gunners this season and is often named alongside some of the best goalkeepers in the world. Ahead of the North London sides’ clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, Raya spoke with Ben Foster on Amazon Prime and was asked to name the best in the world in his position.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alisson. Obviously Alisson, Courtois. I really, really like Kobel from Borussia (Dortmund).

“I think Alisson is just…the one vs ones, he saves everything. I don’t know how he does it, he saves every single one on one.”

The 32-year-old has kept nine Premier League clean sheets this season and the battle for the Golden Glove look to be between him and Raya who has 12 and Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels, who leads the way with 13. Asked if he learns from watching our No.1, the Spaniard opened up on Alisson performs so well in those siuations.

“Yeah of course, you have to have an open mind just to see how can he be so good in one vs ones, what he does.

“And it’s weird because he’s always so close to the ball, when sometimes you don’t have that time to get close to the ball, and you have to be set and react.

“He reads those situations so well where maybe he’s (an opponent) made the pass or he’s driving with the ball and then the last touch is a bit heavy — so he’s on top there.

“The way he reads things is incredible in those situations. He’s been one of the top goalkeepers in the world for so many years and the quality he has, the experience.

“That’s those things that gives you that extra edge to make one vs one saves.”

Injuries have restricted Alisson to playing in just 32 of the Reds' 53 games so far this season but he should be fit for this weekend’s clash against the Gunners where both goalkeepers will likely speak after Raya’s kind words.