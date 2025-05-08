PSG wing-back Mendes: Donnarumma decisive against Arsenal

PSG wing-back Nuno Mendes hailed the performance of Gigio Donnarumma after their Champions League semifinal win against Arsenal.

Donnarumma was again impressive as PSG won the second-leg 2-1 to reach the final 3-1 on aggregate.

In the mixed zone afterwards, Mendes said: "We know we can make history. But there's one game left, we know what we have to do.

"We have to stay focused, stay humble. We're going there to win. (…) Today, we knew a great match awaited us, here with our fans. I think we deserved to go to the final now, we have to win it.

"Donnarumma? He's a great goalkeeper. By his size and his talent with great saves. Today, he was there for us. He was good today and I hope that continues in the next match."