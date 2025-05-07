PSG 'much more of a team' without Kylian Mbappe - Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma admitted 'the spirit has changed' now that Kylian Mbappe is no longer at the club after their 2-1 Champions League win over Arsenal.

The 26-year-old was imperious for the French champions as they beat Arsenal to reach the Champions League final, making eight save across the two legs.

Goals from Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi were enough to send them through on the night, although Bukayo Saka’s late finish made things a little tense.

PSG are arguably the best team on the planet at the moment, despite letting superstar forwards Kylian Mbappe leave to join Real Madrid last summer.

Speaking to the press after the win, Donnarumma explained exactly why they’ve managed to reach new heights.

“The spirit has changed, we are much more of a team. We play for each other,” Donnarumma told Prime Video.

“We miss Kylian, he is one of the best in the world and I wish him all the best because he is a great friend.

“The team is very united, we’re doing well together. We (Italy) won a European Championship like this, it makes all the difference in every team.”