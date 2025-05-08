PSG coach Enrique: Arteta wrong to say that...

PSG coach Luis Enrique has rejected the claims of Mikel Arteta after their Champions League semifinal win against Arsenal.

Gunners boss Arteta had claimed afterwards that his team deserved to win and had been generally better than PSG.

Advertisement Advertisement

But in response, Enrique insisted: "Mikel is a good friend, but I don't agree at all. They played very intelligently today, they managed to play the way they wanted, but we scored more goals than them, and in football, that's the most important thing.

"Arsenal played a very good match, we suffered a lot; it was probably the match where we suffered the most.

"But we deserved to be in the final. We played very well in the first leg, and in the second half tonight we could have scored more goals."

Inter know what to expect

PSG can now look forward to a final against Inter Milan and Enrique is wary of facing the Italians.

He said, "I haven't forgotten that this is their second final in three years. They're a team that's already prepared, with very few changes in the squad.

"They're a team with a great mentality, very strong with and without the ball.

"We saw a very high-level semi-final second leg against Barça. They have more experience, not just because of the age of their players, but Inter have won three Champions Leagues. We have two finals left. It's been our dream since our first day here to play and win trophies."