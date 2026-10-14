PSG vs Man City: Confirmed team news as City hope to continue impressive unbeaten start

Manchester City welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night as the Champions League continues.

Both sides meet for the first time since PSG secured a 4-2 home victory over City in the League Phase of the 2024-25 competition as each side gears up for what should be another entertaining clash.

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City head into this heavyweight showdown having won each of their last eight matches across all competitions, whilst PSG have won their last three matches, including a 3-1 success over Le Mans at the weekend.

PSG vs Man City team news

City have no injury or fitness concerns heading into Wednesday’s clash, whilst PSG only have young midfielder Senny Mayulu missing as both sides enter the clash at full strength.

PSG vs Man City kick-off time

Each side meet at the Etihad Stadium for a 20:00 kick off UK time.

PSG vs Man City predicted line-ups

Man City: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

PSG: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Zabarnyi, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

Key facts

In their last game, City beat Liverpool with a convincing 3-0 victory to preserve their 100% record and remain top of the Premier League table after six matches.

City have won four of their eight previous meetings with PSG, drawing two and losing two. They are unbeaten in their four home matches against PSG, winning three and drawing one.

PSG could extend their unbeaten run against English clubs in European competition to 10 matches if thet bypass City.