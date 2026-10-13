Enzo Maresca excited to have Guardiola 'back in his house' for PSG showdown

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca is happy to have his predecessor Pep Guardiola in the stands for the crunch UEFA Champions League clash with PSG.

Guardiola confirmed he would attend the October 14th clash at the Etihad Stadium as part of a wider message of support to fans.

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The Catalan coach stepped down after a decade in charge in Manchester at the end of last season, with his former assistant Maresca taking charge, with the club now embroiled in a legal appeal after being charged with114 breaches of Premier League rules spanning from the 2009/10 season to the 2017/18 season.

Maresca has a 100% Premier League record so far this season, and won their UCL and EFL Cup openers, with the Italian coach happy to welcome Guardiola back to Manchester.

"I spoke with him after the United game, so I don't know his exact plan.

"It's a nice feeling, especially for him, it's been his house for 10 years. It's still his house for what he's done here, I think it is exciting for everyone."