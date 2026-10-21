PSG star Kvaratskhelia set for surgery on ruptured ACL with season over

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Kvaratskhelia had to be helped off the pitch against Barcelona
Kvaratskhelia had to be helped off the pitch against BarcelonaIPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia

Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha ⁠Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery after rupturing the ‌anterior cruciate ligament in ‌his right knee ‌in the Champions League ‌win over Barcelona, the French ‌club said on Wednesday.

Kvaratskhelia twisted his ‌knee during PSG's 4-2 ⁠win ‌on Tuesday and was helped ​off the pitch just before the ​hour mark, with the Georgian winger unable to ⁠put ​any weight on his leg.

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Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele was also forced to ‌come off in the 19th minute due to a thigh injury, while defender Marquinhos was substituted with a similar injury.

PSG said both players will remain ‌under treatment for the ​next few weeks.

PSG are ‌top of the standings in the Champions League with three wins from three games.

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