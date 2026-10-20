PSG vs Barcelona is set to be a Champions League thriller filled with goals

What a match in prospect at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, as the top two teams in the Champions League go head to head in the best tie of the round.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona has become one of the classic European ties over the past decade or so, and who can forget the remontada from 2017, when the Catalans somehow turned around a 4-0 first-leg loss.

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Can PSG win three in a row against Barcelona?

Luis Enrique, the architect of that incredible comeback, is now PSG's first-team head coach, of course, and he has got the better of his old team over the past couple of seasons when these two behemoths have met.

The Ligue 1 outfit have won their last two games against Barcelona, though only Bayern Munich have managed to win three consecutive matches against them in either format of the competition.

PSG vs Barcelona - Recent head-to-head results Flashscore

Bayern are also the side who have played PSG the most times in the European Cup/UCL (17), with the balance of results being seven wins for PSG, one draw and nine wins for the Bavarians.

Tuesday night's fixture will see a record-equalling 17th meeting between PSG and Barca, with both teams having won six games each to date, and four more ending all square.

Goals galore

In Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele, this fixture will showcase two of the world's best footballers, not to mention colleagues who are ripping up the record books once more.

World Cup-winning goalscorer Ferran Torres gets an almost immediate chance to haunt his former teammates after moving to Paris since the World Cup final, which adds another edge to this game.

Barcelona have already plundered an unbelievable 39 goals in nine LaLiga games, plus nine more in their two UCL fixtures. PSG only sit above them by virtue of the fact that they've scored 10 goals in their two European matches in 2026/27, which included a 4-2 victory at Man City.

Goals are absolutely guaranteed again in this one, as UCL games involving either team since the start of the 2024/25 campaign have totalled 264 goals.

Since Hansi Flick took over at Barca, 130 have been scored in their Champions League games, with the only team to see more scored in the same time frame being PSG (134).

Matches between the two over the years have also seen goals galore, with 57 being scored in the previous 16 meetings.

In fact, only Ajax versus Bayern Munich (3.9) has a higher goals-per-game ratio than PSG versus Barcelona (3.8), of those matches that have been played on at least 10 previous occasions in the European Cup/Champions League.

Follow PSG vs Barcelona in the Champions League with Flashscore!

Two sides in top form

After their win at City, the French giants are now unbeaten in 12 Champions League games, which is just one short of their record.

They're also on a six-game winning run in all competitions, despite a sluggish start to the 26/27 campaign.

Given that Barcelona are in even better form and are arguably the form team on the continent, this game is certainly going to be PSG's biggest test of the season.

Ditto Barca's, who will have watched the way in which PSG dismantled Enzo Maresca's Man City side with interest.

Where Enrique needs his team to be on their guard more than ever is with regard to Barca's attacks coming from all areas of the pitch.

Should they concentrate on trying to limit Lamine's influence, for example, Barca are perfectly capable of switching the focus away from their potential matchwinner.

If he could grab a pair of assists in Paris, however, which is no small feat, it must be said, Lamine would join Raul as the only player to have 2+ assists for three consecutive games in the competition.

For a 19-year-old to be breaking so many records already and clearly not allowing the pressure to get to him, it's nothing short of sensational.

With the team having scored at least four goals in four consecutive league/group phase games, too, Barca have the longest such run in European Cup or Champions League history.

Though Flick might boast the best goals-per-game ratio (3.0), he also has the worst goals-conceded-per-game ratio (1.6) of any Barcelona manager to take charge of at least five games in the Champions League.

PSG vs Barcelona - Win probability Flashscore

Raphinha will be expected to return from the start of this one, and both sides could be said to be as near to full strength as possible.

A win here won't see either through to the next stage, of course, but it will still put down another marker to the other teams in the competition, which is that they're the team to beat.

Strap yourselves in, this could be a bumpy ride...