Doue and Ruiz strike as PSG stun Barcelona in six-goal thriller

Paris Saint-Germain made it 13 UEFA Champions League games without defeat after their 4-2 win over Barcelona at the Parc des Princes, which sees them remain top of the table and hand the Catalans their first defeat of the 2026/27 season.

A fast start from PSG saw them hunting down Barcelona from the first whistle, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hitting the woodwork, and both Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue getting shots on target, all within the opening five minutes.

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By contrast, the visitors looked nervous in possession and had already lost the ball 15 times before 10 minutes were on the clock.

As Dembele looked to go on another driving run before the halfway mark in the first half, he looked to have tweaked a hamstring and had to be replaced by Ferran Torres.

Barcelona began to get chances, and Matvey Safonov had to stand tall to deny Raphinha from close range. A great move from the hosts saw Torres with only Joan Garcia to beat, but he dragged his shot and allowed the goalkeeper to make the save.

Match momentum Flashscore

Garcia soon denied Torres again, before keeping Fabian Ruiz’s shot out in what was fast turning into a man-of-the-match showing.

He could do nothing about Doue’s powerful daisy cutter as half-time approached, though, with the Frenchman tucking his shot in the bottom corner.

Fermin Lopez was sent clear by Pedri shortly after, and he should’ve done much better in his one-on-one with Safonov.

Though the visitors seized the initiative at the start of the second half, PSG were closer to adding to the scoreline after a swift breakaway; Garcia again the hero with another fantastic save.

Xavi Espart, making his Champions League debut, then took it upon himself to race clear of the PSG defence and bury his shot past a static Safonov to silence the home crowd.

Injuries to Kvaratskhelia and Marquinhos, as well as a triple substitution from Barca, had seen the power balance shift very much in the visitors' favour.

Torres hit the post from a few yards out with 20 minutes to play, before Lucas Hernandez buried a header from the resulting corner to put PSG back in front against the run of play.

With 12 to play, Lamine Yamal outpaced Warren Zaire-Emery and toe-poked Barca’s second equaliser of the game in from an impossible angle, but only two minutes later, Vitinha smashed home PSG’s third from the edge of the area.

Fabian Ruiz’s late fourth ended the game as a contest, and ensured Barca would finally lose a game for the first time this season.

The result means that PSG remain at the top of the Champions League table on maximum points, whilst Barca have now gone 18 Champions League games without keeping a clean sheet, an issue that Hansi Flick has to address if the Catalans want to be considered genuine contenders to win the competition.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Desire Doue (PSG)

Key match stats Flashscore

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