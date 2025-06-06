PSG president Al-Khelaifi declares European champions "have one superstar - the team!"

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi paid tribute to coach Luis Enrique and his players after winning the Champions League.

Al-Khelaifi says Enrique has transformed the club's culture and approach as PSG finished the season as Treble winners.

He declared: "These last few days will remain etched as a milestone in the history of Paris Saint-Germain. I wanted to take a moment to personally thank each of you. On May 31, 2025, at 9 p.m., for two hours, the world of football and sport turned its gaze towards the UEFA Champions League final.

"The performance you witnessed was not the result of a moment, but the collective result of tireless work, commitment, passion and unity of the entire Paris Saint-Germain family, which brings together our players, our coach, our sports advisor, our sports department and all our staff.

"The superstar of Paris Saint-Germain is the team, on and off the pitch. This trophy was lifted by many hands: those of today but also those of yesterday, who helped build our foundations in the past years. This success also belongs to Paris, to France and to French football."

Not the final destination

Al-Khelaifi then switched his focus to the club and team's future: "While we must celebrate this moment and it is a great step forward, it is by no means the final destination.

"We will continue to grow, with humility and ambition. Working together as one team, we will go even further and achieve our long-term goals.

"Thank you to our shareholders for their trust and vision, and thank you again to each of you for your contribution to date. All together. All for Paris. This is Paris. With my most sincere thanks."