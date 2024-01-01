PSG coach Enrique explains freezing out Dembele for Arsenal defeat

Tribal Football
PSG coach Luis Enrique has explained his decision to leave out Ousmane Dembele for their Champions League defeat at Arsenal in midweek.

Enrique left Dembele in Paris amid claims of a blow-up after the win against Rennes the previous Friday. The winger is now expected to be back in the squad for Sunday's clash with Nice.

The coach said: “As I said, when a player doesn't respect his obligations, he's not ready.

"This affects all players. I'm tough when I have to be and permissive when I have to be. Every player has a series of obligations to fulfill, if a player makes a serious mistake I make the necessary decisions. Even if they are difficult.

"No one will decide for me, I could be wrong, but that's how it is."

