Lampard: Arsenal taught PSG a lesson

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard criticised Paris Saint-Germain's performance this week.

Lampard was unimpressed with PSG in the first half of their Champions League match against Arsenal.

Lampard indicated that the team did not meet expectations, managed by Spanish coach Luis Enrique.

“It's difficult for them, they have been taught a bit of a lesson by an Arsenal team that have been better physically, more aggressive on and off the ball and faster than them in their game. It's been hard,” he said on Amazon Prime.  

“They haven't even got a foothold in the game because Arsenal on and off the ball have been so strong.”

