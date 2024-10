PSG coach Luis Enrique has accepted Ousmane Dembele's apology after leaving him out of their defeat at Arsenal.

Dembele was left in Paris after clashing with Enrique following Friday's win against Rennes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sport says the winger has since apologised and will return to full-scale training on Thursday.

Dembele will also be back in the squad for Sunday's clash with Nice.

PSG missed Dembele last night as they were beaten 2-0 by Champions League opponents Arsenal in London.