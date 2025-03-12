Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma happy silencing critics: They don't understand
PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is happy to have silenced his critics last night.

Donnarumma kept a clean sheet and made two saves in the penalty shootout as PSG won their Champions League round 16 tie against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Italy international had been criticised for Liverpool's winner in Paris in last week's first-leg.

And he said last night: "I saw I got a lot of criticism from various journalists, but they have no idea what it means to be a goalkeeper.

"In the first match, a shot and a target cashed in, and it seemed like it was my fault.

"But I always smile, do my best and work for the team."

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueDonnarumma GianluigiPSGLiverpoolLigue 1
